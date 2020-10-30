Seven people were killed in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday, after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned, ANI reported. Many who were injured in the accident have been shifted to a hospital in Rajahmundry.

The deceased were returning from a wedding. They had left the local Tantikonda Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in a van after the wedding got over at 2.30 am on Friday. On their way, the brakes of the vehicle failed and it overturned after the driver lost control, according to News18.

The deceased have been identified as Somarouthu Gopala Krishna (72) Kambala Bhanu (35), Simhadri Prasad (25) Ella Lakshmi (10), Ella Divya Srilaxmi (25) Chaganti Hema Srilatha (12), Pachakuri Narasimham (24), News18 reported.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is on, reported The New Indian Express.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has offered his condolences to the families of the victims.