A look at the headlines right now:

Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status revoked by EC ahead of Madhya Pradesh bye-polls: The Congress said it will move the Supreme Court after the Election Commission said Nath ‘breached ethical and dignified behaviour’ while campaigning. Six dead, over 200 injured after strong earthquake hits Turkey, Greece: A tsunami warning was also issued, with residents of the Greek island of Samos being asked to stay away from the coast. Posters against French president pasted on Mumbai road amid row over his comments about Islam: The posters, showing Emmanuel Macron with a boot on his face, were removed on Friday. ‘Conversion just for the sake of marriage not acceptable,’ says Allahabad High Court: The judgement noted that the woman who filed a writ petition was a Muslim and converted to Hinduism just a month before she got married. Lalu Yadav did nothing for women except make his wife chief minister, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister called his opponent Tejashwi Yadav’s election promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs a ‘bogus’. Soldiers fighting China in extreme weather, but Modi flies in Rs 8,400 crore plane, says Rahul Gandhi: Gandhi tagged a report in ‘The Hindu’ about Indian troops living in inadequate tents in sub-zero temperatures. ‘Delhi riots in February reminiscent of carnage during partition,’ says court: Delhi’s Karkardooma court made the observation while dismissing a bail plea in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. LeT behind killing of BJP members in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, say police: Personal security officers have been assigned to about 157 BJP workers, adding that more security may be provided to them, the police said. Flying with precautions less risky than grocery shopping, eating out, says Harvard study: Meanwhile, top US expert Dr Anthony Fauci said first dose of Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by late December or early January. New Zealand votes in favour of legalising euthanasia for terminally ill patients: More than 65% of voters backed the End of Life Choice Bill, which allows assisted dying for people with terminal illnesses subject to a range of conditions.