The big news: Congress to move SC after Nath removed as star campaigner, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Six died and over 200 were injured after a strong quake hit Turkey, Greece, and posters against French president appeared on Mumbai roads.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status revoked by EC ahead of Madhya Pradesh bye-polls: The Congress said it will move the Supreme Court after the Election Commission said Nath ‘breached ethical and dignified behaviour’ while campaigning.
- Six dead, over 200 injured after strong earthquake hits Turkey, Greece: A tsunami warning was also issued, with residents of the Greek island of Samos being asked to stay away from the coast.
- Posters against French president pasted on Mumbai road amid row over his comments about Islam: The posters, showing Emmanuel Macron with a boot on his face, were removed on Friday.
- ‘Conversion just for the sake of marriage not acceptable,’ says Allahabad High Court: The judgement noted that the woman who filed a writ petition was a Muslim and converted to Hinduism just a month before she got married.
- Lalu Yadav did nothing for women except make his wife chief minister, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister called his opponent Tejashwi Yadav’s election promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs a ‘bogus’.
- Soldiers fighting China in extreme weather, but Modi flies in Rs 8,400 crore plane, says Rahul Gandhi: Gandhi tagged a report in ‘The Hindu’ about Indian troops living in inadequate tents in sub-zero temperatures.
- ‘Delhi riots in February reminiscent of carnage during partition,’ says court: Delhi’s Karkardooma court made the observation while dismissing a bail plea in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.
- LeT behind killing of BJP members in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, say police: Personal security officers have been assigned to about 157 BJP workers, adding that more security may be provided to them, the police said.
- Flying with precautions less risky than grocery shopping, eating out, says Harvard study: Meanwhile, top US expert Dr Anthony Fauci said first dose of Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by late December or early January.
- New Zealand votes in favour of legalising euthanasia for terminally ill patients: More than 65% of voters backed the End of Life Choice Bill, which allows assisted dying for people with terminal illnesses subject to a range of conditions.