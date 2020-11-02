The Assam Police on Sunday evening arrested the owner of a Guwahati-based coaching centre, who allegedly acted as the proxy writer in the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) scam that came to light last week, reported the Hindustan Times. Bhargav Deka, the owner of coaching institute Global Edulite was arrested at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport.

The police had launched a hunt to arrest the two accused, Deka and a Tata Consultancy Services employee, in connection with the examination scam in which a candidate used a proxy and topped in the state. Neel Nakshatra Das had scored 99.8 percentile in the exam for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology and other top engineering colleges in the country

So far, seven people have been arrested, including Das, his father, two TCS employees, and an invigilator. They were remanded to five days in police custody, according to PTI. All the accused have been charged with cheating by impersonation, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Meanwhile, the police have approached the National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam across the country, and sought data to aid the investigation. The agency had outsourced the infrastructural and human resources support to software company Tata Consultancy Services for conducting the examinations.

Guwahati Additional Deputy Commissioner (West) Suprotive Lal Baruah is heading a special investigating team set up to probe the scam.