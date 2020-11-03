Actor Vijay Raaz was on Tuesday arrested in Maharashtra’s Gondia district for allegedly molesting a female crew member during a shooting, PTI reported. A case was filed after the woman approached the local police station.

Gondia Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said Raaz was produced before a court, which granted him bail.

According to the woman, the incident took place on Monday during the shooting of the film Sherni in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Raaz was arrested from a hotel in Gondia, where the crew was staying, an official told PTI.

A case has been filed against Raaz under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.