US elections: Biden moves closer to 270-mark after winning Wisconsin, Michigan; Trump files lawsuit
The Democrat candidate has received more than 71 million votes, the most in the history of United States.
The election race for the next president of United States on Thursday took another turn as former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of Michigan and Wisconsin, two key swing states that Donald Trump won four years ago. Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states took him to bag 264 electoral votes, meaning he was one battleground state away from crossing the threshold of 270 and becoming the president-elect.
Millions of votes, however, are yet to be counted. Biden, who has received more than 71 million votes, the most in history, was joined by his running mate Kamala Harris at a news conference and said he now expected to win the presidency, although he did not outright declare victory. “I will govern as an American president,” Biden said.
After falsely proclaiming victory on Wednesday, Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits to stop counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, as he slipped behind Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
Live updates
6.49 am: Biden urges his supporters to keep faith in the process, after Trump files lawsuits against postal ballot counting in several key states. “I am confident we will emerge victorious,” he says, adding that this would not be his victory alone. “It will be a victory for the American people, our democracy, for America.” Biden has received more than 71 million votes, the most in history of the United States.
6.44 am: Earlier, Joseph Biden said it was “clear” that he would reach 270 electoral votes and win the presidency, although he did not claim victory immediately.
“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said in a speech at an event center in Wilmington. “I will govern as an American president. There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”
6.30 am: Donald Trump’s campaign files lawsuits to stop counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slips behind Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, AP reports.
The Trump campaign is also seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.
6.29 am: Joe Biden was declared the winner of Michigan and Wisconsin, two key swing states that President Trump won four years ago, AP reports. Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states take him to 264 electoral votes, meaning he is one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming the president-elect.
6.20 am: A quick recap of what happened on Wednesday
- The race to the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is still too close to call in battleground states. Counting is underway in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
- Biden held narrow leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump has been projected to win Florida, Ohio, Texas and Iowa.
- Trump’s campaign manager said he was confident that the president will win the elections if all “legally cast” ballots are tabulated, while Biden’s campaign manager also maintained that the former vice president is on track to become the next president of the United States.
- Earlier in the day, Trump falsely claimed he had won the election, even as millions of votes were uncounted. He also said he would go the US Supreme Court to fight for the win if needed.
- After this, the Biden campaign criticised Trump’s victory claim as “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect” and a “naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens”.