Coronavirus: India’s total count surges to 83.64 lakh with over 50,000 new infections
India’s coronavirus count on Thursday reached 83,64,086 after a rise of 50,210 new infections. The toll went up by 704 to 1,24,315. There are 5,27,962 active cases, and 77,11,809 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the United States has recorded over 99,000 new infections between 8.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 pm on Wednesday, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 4.80 crore people and killed 12,24,144, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.18 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.40 am: NITI Aayog (health) member Dr VK Paul says there has been no unusual surge in Covid-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, as opposed to fears ahead of the festival season, reports Hindustan Times.
9.38 am: Chief Executive Officer of Pune-based pharmaceutical company Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla, on Wednesday said that a vaccine against Covid-19 may be available by January 2021, provided approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time, reported Hindustan Times.
9.30 am: India’s Covid-19 tally increases to 83,64,086 with 50,210 new infections. The toll rises by 704 to 1,24,315.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 83,13,876 with 46,253 new cases being recorded in 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s toll increased by 514 to 1,23,611. The number of active cases stood at 5,33,787, while the recoveries reached 76,56,478.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in the Capital and it can be called the “third wave”. Delhi reported more than 6,500 cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday. With 6,842 new cases, Delhi’s Covid-19 count rose to 4,09,938. This is the highest ever single-day rise for the national Capital.
- The Union health ministry on Tuesday said it has asked states to stop making separate plans for vaccine distribution, and advised creating a database according to a blueprint released by the Centre, reported The Hindu. The states have also been asked to explore the possibilities of cold storage facilities for the vaccines.
- The Maharashtra government passed an order allowing the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the state from November 5, CNBC reported. The order is only applicable in areas that are outside containment zones and these establishments can only fill up to 50% of their seating capacity. The order also allowed the reopening of yoga centres, swimming pools and other sports establishments.