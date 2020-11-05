Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday predicted the fall of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, saying the “public anger” against her regime was palpable, PTI reported. Shah also forecasted that his Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government in Bengal after winning a two-third majority in the Assembly elections next year.

Shah made the remarks on his two-day visit to West Bengal. On Thursday, he addressed a crowd after paying tributes to freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bankura.

“Since last night, I am in West Bengal and can sense the massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government,” Shah told reporters after garlanding a statue of Munda, according to Times Now.

Shah also accused the chief minister of creating roadblocks to stop the benefits of the central schemes from reaching the poor, ANI reported. “[The] Mamata government is not letting the benefits of over 80 schemes of the Centre reach the poor,” he alleged. “I can see in the eyes of people the hope for change in West Bengal that is possible only under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

Shah also criticised the state government over the attack and killings of BJP workers in West Bengal.

The home minister is later expected to hold an an organisational meeting for the party in the key Jangalmahal area, which was once overrun by Maoists, according to NDTV.

In Kolkata, he will share a meal at a Matua home. The Matua community, originally from erstwhile East Pakistan, wants citizenship under the new Citizenship Amendment Act. On October 14, BJP leader and MP Santanu Thakur wrote to Shah requesting him to quickly implement the new citizenship law to ensure that people from the Matua community to which he belongs gets citizenship rights.