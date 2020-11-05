The Goa Police on Thursday evening arrested actor and model Poonam Pandey and her husband for shooting an “obscene video”, ANI reported. The arrest led to questions about gender discrimination as actor Milind Soman, who posted a photo of himself on social media on Wednesday running naked on a beach in Goa, did not face any action.

Pandey was detained earlier in the day based on a complaint filed by the state water resources department on Tuesday, according to PTI. She was also charged for allegedly trespassing into government property. The women’s wing of the Goa Forward Party had also filed a separate complaint against her for shooting an “indecent video” at the Chapoli Dam in Canacona on Wednesday, according to ANI.

On Thursday, several residents of Canacona town called for a shutdown as they demanded action against police officials who allegedly provided protection to Pandey and her crew members for the shoot, according to PTI. Following this, inspector Tukaram Chavan and a constable were placed under suspension, according to Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh. An inquiry was pending by the state home department, he said, though he did not clearly state why the police officials were suspended.

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Soman had posted a picture of him running naked on a beach to celebrate his 55th birthday, and received praise for his physique at that age.

Social media users were quick to point out the hypocrisy and alleged gender discrimination.

Happy birthday to me 😀

.

.

.

55 and running ! 📷 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020

Questioning the double standards, Twitter users said feminism was important.

Another Twitter user pointed out that the woman’s wing of a party filed the case against Pandey and not against Soman. “This is what we mean when we say women are gatekeepers of patriarchy,” the user said.

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

What makes it worse is the fact that it is the woman's wing of a political party that has filed the case against Poonam Pandey. I am not questioning them, just asking why Milind Soman was spared.



This is what we mean when we say women are gatekeepers of patriarchy — Natasha 🌈‏ نتاشا (@nuts2406) November 5, 2020

@harshaag_15 Milind Soman applauded for the same for which FIR is filed against Poonam Pandey



This is why Feminism is important😒 — imravikumar (@imrichie13) November 5, 2020

Actor Arfi Lamba called out the double standards in the matter. “Even the most liberal and forward thinking of us need to pause and understand what male privilege really is,” she tweeted.

Here are some more reactions:

Time to reflect. Even the most liberal and forward thinking of us need to pause and understand what #MalePrivilege really is. Call out your own double standards. Thats the first step. #MilindSonam #PoonamPandey — Arfi Lamba (@arfilamba) November 5, 2020

Milind Soman kare toh cool, Poonam Pandey kare toh police complaint!!



Is this feminism 😤https://t.co/NgLrVctuz5 pic.twitter.com/3YNDr51Ds6 — . (@harshaag_15) November 4, 2020

It is not my case to approve/disapprove either but we should pause and think how hypocritical we are as a society!!!



On the same day we react differently to two different images.



Skin show by men is OK but by women ❌❌❌



🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/XWwhOXHOTf — Amitabha Bandyopadhy (@abandopa) November 4, 2020