US elections 2020: Biden, Trump almost tied in key state of Georgia as vote count continues
The president again claimed the election results so far was part of a broad conspiracy to deprive him of a second term by Democrats.
Federal judges in United States on Friday dismissed Donald Trump campaign’s lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan that challenged the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean the president’s defeat. In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.
With the winner of the presidency yet to be declared, attention has now shifted to a handful of states that continue to remain too close to call. Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing Trump’s path. New tallies also show Trump’s lead dwindling in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Biden projected optimism about the election results and vote counts, saying, “the process is working”.
Trump, meanwhile, again claimed the election results so far was part of a broad conspiracy to deprive him of a second term by Democrats. “If you count the legal votes I easily win,” Trump said, providing no evidence for his claim.
(All time stamps are in Indian Standard Time.)
Live updates
10.24 am: Armed supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Phoenix building where ballots were being counted in Arizona’s largest county, The New York Times reports.
10.16 am: Protests continue across United States as demonstrators took to streets of several cities to demand that counting be allowed to continue, while Trump supporters call for counting to stop.
Seen below are supporters Donald Trump gathering to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Black Lives Matter counter-protesters hold up an inverted US flag at supporters of Donald Trump taking part in a “Stop the Steal” protest outside Milwaukee Central Count,Wisconsin.
10.08 am: In Georgia, President Trump’s lead over Democrat Joe Biden has shrunk to 1,775 votes, CNN reports. There are approximately 14,097 ballots still outstanding across Georgia, according to a statement by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
10.02 am: Election officials from Georgia have announced that starting on Friday, they would conduct an audit of the election result before certifying the winner of the presidential election, The Hill reports. Earlier in the day, a federal court of the state dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign over the state’s handling of absentee ballots.
9.55 am: Facebook bans “Stop the Steal” campaign, a page created by supporters of Donald Trump to rally people around a conspiracy theory that Democratic candidate Joe Biden is attempting to “steal” the election, The New York Times reports.
Tom Reynolds, a Facebook spokesman, says the social network removed the Stop the Steal group as part of the “exceptional measures” it was taking on the election. “The group was organised around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group,” he adds.
9.51 am: With no new states were called for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden on Friday, here’s an analysis by CNN on who is currently leading in the key battlegrounds:
8.35 am: As the Trump campaign continued to push for a legal challenge based on unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, Democrat Joe Biden says, “No one is going to take our democracy away from us”. “America has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let that happen,” he tweets.
8.20 am: A quick look at what’s happening:
- With just a handful of states yet to be decided, Biden leads over Trump in the still-developing election results, but the president does still have a narrow path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win reelection. To prevail, Trump would have to win all five remaining battleground states; Biden would have to win one, according to AP.
- Biden is 17 electoral votes shy of reaching the 270-mark, while President Trump needs to win 56 more electoral votes, according to CNN.
- Five states – Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania – are too close to call, although new tallies showed Trump’s lead dwindling in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
- Trump called a news conference at the White House, where he once again made claims about “illegal” votes, secret counts and offered conspiracy theories about how the Democrat forces were working to “steal” the election from him.
- Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. But their pleas were dismissed by federal courts of Georgia and Michigan.
8.17 am: In Georgia too, Joe Biden cut into President Trump’s narrow lead, with new results released in Clayton Country tipping the balance in the Democrat’s favour, CNN reports. Of the roughly 1,300 votes released, 1,154 were Biden’s while 165 were for President Trump, giving Biden 86% of the votes in that tranche.
8.16 am: Joe Biden’s lead in Arizona continues to narrow, with Trump receiving 42,276 and Biden with 31,700 in the latest batch of counted votes, CNN reports. Biden has 50.1% of the vote in the state compared to Trump’s 48.5%
6.45 am: Joe Biden projects optimism about the election results and vote counts, saying, “The process is working”. “Democracy is sometimes messy,” Biden tells reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. “It sometimes requires a little patience as well.”
“The senator [Kamala Harris] and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm – all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we’ll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience but we’ve got to count the votes.”— Joe Biden
The rulings came as Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and Trump and his campaign promised even more legal action based on unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.
6.29 am: Here’s a quick recap:
- The presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remained on a razor’s edge as election workers in key states continue to count hundreds of thousands of ballots. Five states – Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania – are too close to call.
- Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, after securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan .
- His path to victory narrow, Trump pushed unsupported allegations of electoral misconduct in a series of tweets and insisted the ongoing vote count of ballots submitted before and on Election Day must cease.
- Protestors took to streets of several cities to demand that counting be allowed to continue, while others have called for counting to stop.