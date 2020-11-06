Climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Friday mocked United States President Donald Trump in his own words, and asked him to “chill”, after the incumbent floated a flurry of conspiracy theories about how Democrat contender Joe Biden was trying to “steal the election”.

As results showed Trump’s path to victory becoming slimmer, the president has been expressing his outrage against counting of votes in all-caps declarations on Twitter. “STOP THE COUNT!” he tweeted.

Thunberg responded to the tweet and said Trump’s tirade was “so ridiculous”. “Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” the 17-year-old activist wrote. “Chill Donald, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Also read:

‘If you count legal votes I win,’ claims Trump as he again accuses Democrats of stealing elections

Trump had tweeted the same message to Thungerg back in December. At the time, the president mocked the activist after she was announced Time magazine’s person of the year, calling the honour “so ridiculous”.

Within hours of posting it, Thunberg’s tweet had amassed over 1.2 million likes, double the total for Trump’s original message.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

After two whole days of twists and turns, Biden on Friday seemed to be pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, after he secured victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan. Biden’s win took him to 253 electoral votes, meaning he is now one battleground state away from crossing 270 and becoming the president-elect, according to CNN. Trump has 213 electoral votes. New tallies also showed Trump’s lead dwindling in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Follow live updates of the US elections here