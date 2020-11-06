Coronavirus: India’s tally surges to 84.11 lakh with 47,638 new cases
The Centre on Thursday laid out certain guidelines to follow in Delhi as cases rise.
India’s overall case count went up to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections. The toll rose by 670 to 1,24,985. There are 52,07,773 active cases and 77,65,966.
The Centre on Thursday flagged concerns related to the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. Among the important suggestions, the Centre has asked to trace 15 close contacts of around 80% of positive cases, and test and isolate them within 72 hours, increase proportion of RT-PCR tests, and to carry out a dengue awareness drive.
Covid-19 has infected more than 4.83 crore people and killed 12,28,672 in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.20 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.40 am: With 47,638 new infections, India’s case count rises to 84,11,724, according to health ministry data. The toll goes up by 670 to 1,24,985.
9.33 am: A rising number of students and teachers in Andhra Pradesh are testing positive after reopening of educational institutions in the state, reports Hindustan Times. Out of 1,89,148 teachers who attended schools in the last three days, tests were conducted on 70,790. Of these, 829 tested positive for Covid-19. Among students, out of 3,92,000 who attended schools, 575 tested positive.
9.20 am: The Centre has flagged concerns related to the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. Among important suggestions, the Centre has asked to trace 15 close contacts of around 80% of positive cases, and test and isolate them within 72 hours, increase proportion of RT-PCR tests, and to carry out a dengue awareness drive, reports The Indian Express.
9.19 am: The Centre’s special mission to provide jobs for migrant workers has spent around 78% or Rs 38,921 crore of Rs 50,000 crore, sparking a debate if many of the beneficiaries had returned to cities and let go of the scheme, according to the Hindustan Times.
9.17 am: Andhra Pradesh will set up counselling cells in educational institutions to help students facing psychological issues because of the Covid-19 situation, reports The Indian Express.
9.15 am: Tamil Nadu on Thursday tested 1,00,52,393 in the state with more reliable RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test. It is the only state in India to have done these many tests so far, reported Hindustan Times.
9.12 am: More than 29.23 lakh people have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, reported NDTV.
9.09 am: An increase in average PM2.5 exposure raised the death rate of Covid-19 by nearly 11%, a group of Harvard University researchers have found, , reported Hindustan Times.
9 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India’s coronavirus count reached 83,64,086 after a rise of 50,210 new infections. The toll went up by 704 to 1,24,315. There are 5,27,962 active cases, and 77,11,809 recoveries.
- China temporarily suspended entry of Indians even if they hold valid visas and residence permits to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Capital and observed that the city could soon become “corona capital of the country”. The national Capital reported more than 6,500 cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday.
- NITI Aayog (health) member Dr VK Paul said there had been no unusual surge in coronavirus cases over the last couple of weeks amid the festival season. However, Paul warned of a bigger impact of transmission in the coming days.
- The Delhi government banned the use of firecrackers in the national Capital as cases of coronavirus continued to soar in the city.
- Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handled the coronavirus pandemic by taking decisions in a time-bound manner, unlike in the United States.