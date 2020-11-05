The Delhi government on Thursday banned the use of firecrackers in the national Capital as cases of coronavirus continued to soar in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the decision on Thursday evening after a meeting with the Chief Secretary, District Magistrates and health officials. He said the decision has been taken in view of the spike in number of cases amid the festive season and rise in pollution levels.

He added that the government has moved an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s decision to put a stay on an order to increase Intensive Care Unit beds in private hospitals.

Reviewed corona situation in Del n preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season n pollution. It was decided to



1. Ban crackers in Del



2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy n ICU beds are being increased in Del govt hospis — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

3. Del HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt hospitals. Filed appeal in SC yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation



4. Targetted testing



5. All steps shud be taken to ensure that fatality rate does not increase — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

Earlier during the day, in a press briefing, Kejriwal had requested people of Delhi not to use firecrackers. On Wednesday, the chief minister had said that the recent surge in cases could be called the “third wave” of the infection. On Wednesday, in the highest ever single-day rise, Delhi reported 6,842 new cases of coronavirus in the city. It was the second day in a row that Delhi recorded more than 6,500 cases.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over the Kejriwal government’s handling of the pandemic and remarked that the city could soon become the “corona capital” of the country, according to PTI.

According to NDTV, West Bengal, Sikkim, Rajasthan and Odisha have also banned firecrackers in view of the coronavirus cases in the respective states.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here.