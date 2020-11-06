The Karnataka government on Friday banned the use of firecrackers in the state ahead of Diwali, PTI reported.

“Due to Covid-19 and other reasons, we have decided to ban bursting of crackers during Deepavali this year,” Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, according to The News Minute. He added that a government order on the matter will be issued shortly.

Karnataka CM @BSYBJP announces ban on bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali this year. @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/5XUR5Wtc1f — Theja Ram (@thejaram92) November 6, 2020

A number of states including Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal have already taken similar decisions, keeping in mind the view of several experts that air pollution can add to Covid-19 -related mortality.

The Karnataka government had tasked a Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19 to submit its recommendations regarding the ban on firecrackers, according to The News Minute.

Karnataka reported over 3,100 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths on Thursday, taking the total infections to over 8.38 lakh, according to NDTV.

Meanwhile on Monday, the National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and state governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on the ban of firecrackers from November 7 to November 30 in the interest of public health and environment.