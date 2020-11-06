The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s decision to disqualify Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain as the councillor of the municipal body, reported PTI.

Hussain is an accused and booked under various charges, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in connection with the violence in Delhi in February. It left over 50 people dead, hundreds injured and thousands displaced.

A single-judge bench of Justice Najmi Waziri stayed the municipal body’s decision and issued the corporation a notice seeking its stand on Hussain’s plea challenging the disqualification.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation had disqualified Hussain from his post on August 26 for allegedly being absent from House meetings for three consecutive times without information.

Advocate Rizwan, appearing for Hussain, told the court that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was not absent in the meetings, as they were never held successively for three months till August when the decision to vacate his seat was taken, reported the Hindustan Times.

He argued that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s meetings were held in January and February and then again in June and July. Rizwan said the principles of natural justice were violated with Hussain’s disqualification.

“The proposal for vacation of his seat was taken on August 20 and decision was taken on the proposal on August 26,” Rizwan said. “The petitioner [Hussain] was never informed or provided with a reasonable opportunity during the period.”

Hussain’s petition also mentioned that he had been in judicial custody since March 5 and could not be blamed in the “unavoidable circumstances”.