Goa Police has registered a case against actor and model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity after he recently posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach, PTI reported on Saturday, quoting a police official. The case was registered on Friday, a day after political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch lodged a complaint.

“Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 (publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch,” Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said, according to PTI. The case has been registered at the Colva police station in South Goa district.

Goa Suraksha Manch in its complaint alleged that Soman had indulged in obscenity at a public place and that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, Soman had posted a picture on social media of him running naked on a beach in Goa to celebrate his 55th birthday.

Notably, on Thursday, Goa Police had arrested actor and model Poonam Pandey and her husband on charges of shooting an allegedly obscene video. Pandey’s arrest led to questions about gender discrimination as Soman did not face any action. Pandey has since been granted bail.