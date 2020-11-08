The big news: US President-elect Joe Biden promises unified governance, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AIIMS chief said people may have to wait till 2022 for a Covid-19 vaccine, and Rahul Gandhi criticised Centre for note ban but PM hailed it.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- ‘Don’t see blue or red states, but United States,’ says US President-elect Joe Biden at his victory speech: Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that she may be the first woman to occupy the second-highest office in the country but will not be the last. Indian PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders have congratulated Biden and Harris.
- Common people may have to wait for a Covid-19 vaccine till 2022, says AIIMS director: He also said that the virus would not ‘vanish with vaccination’ but is likely to help with rapid herd immunity.
- Demonetisation helped ‘crony capitalist friends’, claims Rahul Gandhi; PM calls it ‘boost to transparency’: The Congress is observing the fourth anniversary of demonetisation as ‘Vishwasghaat Diwas [Betrayal Day]’.
- Four security forces personnel, three suspected militants killed in gunfight in J&K’s Kupwara: The Indian Army said a joint operation was on, and a weapon and two bags were recovered.
- Air quality in five NCR cities remains ‘severe’ with high PM2.5 and PM10 levels: Particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (or about a ten-thousandth of an inch) is particularly dangerous to human health.
- Haryana revokes complete ban on firecrackers on Diwali, allows it for two hours: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision was taken in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines.
- Arnab Goswami claims he is not being allowed to speak to lawyers; moved to prison for using phone: The journalist was arrested last week in connection with a 2018 suicide case.
- Facebook flags Himanta Biswa Sarma’s post about ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans as false information: The social media giant said that the video was analysed by independent fact-checkers.
- India, China agree to ensure restraint along border at eighth round of military talks: The high-level meeting was held on Friday in Leh district’s Chushul village.
- Punjab MPs meet Amit Shah seeking restoration of train services amid protests against new farm laws: The train blockade has disrupted the supply of essential commodities to Punjab.