China on Monday said it has taken note of Joe Biden’s declaration of winning the Unites States presidential elections but was holding off from congratulating the president-elect, AP reported.

“I noticed that Mr Biden has declared victory of the election,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. “We understand that the presidential election result will be determined following US laws and procedures.” He said that China would follow international practices in extending its sentiments.

The spokesperson also said Beijing would always maintain that China and the US strengthen dialogue and community, expand cooperation and manage and control differences based on mutual respect.

China is among a few countries that are yet to issue statements on the election. Democrat nominee Biden emerged as the winner over Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the presidential elections.

Trump, however, has refused to concede and is challenging counting in several districts. In a series of tweets, the incumbent president renewed his claims of electoral fraud without providing conclusive evidence. “Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?” Trump said, deriding the US media. “We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks.”

Since the election day on November 3, Trump has falsely claimed the election result was part of a broad conspiracy to deprive him of a second term by Democrats. When the vote tallies of two key states – Georgia and Pennsylvania – finally tipped in Biden’s favor, Trump’s campaign declared the “election is far from over”, and announced it had activated “legal challenge teams” in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

All of his tweets were flagged by Twitter, which noted that these were disputed and potentially misleading claims by the president. It is for the first time ever in the history of Twitter that the social media giant has been flagging and censoring so many tweets of the head of a state.

Biden, meanwhile, unveiled his new website as he prepared to announce a series of executive actions on his first day in the Oval Office. On the website, buildbackbetter.com, Biden and Harris pledged to tackle four main priorities for the new Democratic administration: Covid-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.