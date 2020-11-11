Bihar results: Nitish Kumar looks set to return as chief minister again as NDA retains power
The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan secured 110.
After over 15 hours of counting, the National Democratic Alliance won a simple majority in Bihar and is expected to retain power. The ruling coalition defied most exit poll predictions and won 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance secured 110.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Opposition, however, emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats. Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years, now looks set to be the chief minister of Bihar again.
Even before the results were declared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the people of Bihar have given their “decisive decision for development”.
The results were announced only early on Wednesday morning as counting of votes ran well past midnight as there were technical difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis.
9.30 am: Maharashtra MP Sanjay Raut takes a swipe at the Janata Dal (United) and says Nitish Kumar ought to thank Shiv Sena if he ends up retaining his post of the chief minister of Bihar despite winning fewer seats than its ally, the BJP, PTI reports.
Raut says Kumar should pay attention to what happened in Maharashtra in October last year, adding that his party had shown what happens when alliance partners do not keep their promise. “I have heard BJP leaders saying only Nitish babu will be Chief Minister, Nitish babu should thank Shiv Sena for this,” Raut says. “Not keeping promises will not happen in Bihar because the Shiv Sena has shown what can happen if word is not kept.”
He was referring to the dramatic events that followed last year’s Assembly elections in Maharashtra, when the BJP and Shiv Sena had a fall out after disagreements over power-sharing. The two contested the polls together and swept to victory, but the Sena later alleged that the BJP was refusing to honour its pre-poll promise of rotating the chief minister’s post.
9.27 am: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that although the scales of the Bihar Assembly election finally tilted in favour of the NDA, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav’s contest was worthy of praise, PTI reports.
“We [NCP] did not contest because we felt that young leadership in the form of Tejashwi Yadav should come forward,” Pawar told reporters. “Tejashwi has put up a gritty fight.”
9.23 am: Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal criticises Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha, saying that the Rajya Sabha member should desist from indulging in drama and accept the verdict, PTI reports. On Tuesday when counting of votes was still underway, Jha had prematurely declared victory for his party. Jaiswal mocked the RJD leader for his remarks, which he said revealed Jha’s “poor mentality”.
9.19 am: After a dismal performance at the elections, Congress alleges tampering in the counting of votes and accuses the ruling National Democratic Alliance of “misusing power”.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who is camping in Bihar for the past many days, alleges that party candidates in Kishanganj and Sakra had won but were not given victory certificates. “How much forgery will we see in Bihar polls?” he tweets. “Congress candidate from Kishanganj had won by 1,266 votes. BJP candidate had gone home. But our candidate is not being given a certificate of victory. Democracy is being murdered and mandate being abducted in Bihar.”
9.16 am: Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s victory in Bihar, and says people of the state have rejected dynasty, casteism and politics of appeasement.
“In the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic, when the country was struggling with crisis and challenges, Modi government took all possible steps to help the poor and the needy and provided them free ration and financial assistance as well. It was a unique example of serving the humanity,” Nadda says in series of tweets.
9.11 am: With the Assembly election in Bihar going down to the wire late of Tuesday night, the Congress emerged as the weakest link in the RJD-led Grand Alliance. The party, which had contested 70 seats, had won just 14 and was leading at another 5, registering a strike rate of 27%, according to The Indian Express. Its performance was especially poor in seats where it was in a straight fight with the the Bharatiya Janata Party.
9.08 am: On March 24, Narendra Modi announced a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus that brought the economy of 1.3 billion people to a juddering halt. What was the political impact of this unprecedented dislocation? In a word: none. As the Bihar Assembly as well a spate of bye-poll results came in on Tuesday, it was clear that while Indians suffered immensely due to the lockdown, they did not attach much blame to the measure’s author, the Bharatiya Janata Party.
7.40 am: Nitish Kumar, who battled the anti-incumbency mood, is now set to return as the chief minister of Bihar for a fourth term.
7.30 am: The ruling JDU-BJP combine touched the majority mark around 3 am in the closely-watched election.
7.20 am: The Opposition’s Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan put up a strong fight in the contest, but
fell short of the magic mark.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal bagged 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly despite the loss. The Congress managed to win only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.
However, the Left parties did remarkably well in the polls. The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured two seats each, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) won 12 seats of the 19 it contested.
The total number of seats won by all its five alliance partners stood at 110.
7.10 am: Defying most exit-poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 74 seats out of the 110 it contested. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) which fought 115, won only 43. Both the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party won four seats each, taking the coalitions total to 125. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which pulled out of the NDA in October and contested 137 seats, managed to win just one seat.
- The counting for the Bihar Assembly elections started at 8 am and after over 15 hours, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance emerged as the winner. The NDA secured a majority in the Bihar Assembly.
- However, even as counting for 50 seats was underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced victory.
- The Election Commission addressed four press conferences throughout the day, the last one at 1 am on Wednesday, as counting progressed slowly due to the coronavirus-related restrictions. Additionally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal levelled accusations of fraud in the polls. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said the returning officers had initially congratulated the party candidates on their “victory” but later said they had lost.