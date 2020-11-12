Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh’s Mcleodganj on Thursday, the police said, according to PTI. He was 53 years old.

The actor was found hanging in a private complex by the police, and a team of forensic experts is on the spot, said Senior Superintendent of Police Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. The police officer added that they were investigating the case and more details are awaited.

“Asif Basra committed suicide today morning,” Ranjan told The Indian Express. “The body has gone for postmortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note.”

Basra, who began his film career in 1998, was known for starring in popular movies such as Jab We Met and Kai Po Che!. Hehas been a part of several critically-acclaimed movies, including Black Friday, and Parzania. His recent role was in the web-series Paatal Lok and Hostages.

Here are a few tributes:

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020