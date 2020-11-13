India on Friday successfully test-fired the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile off the coast of Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said. The government added that the missile achieved a milestone by directly hitting its target.

The missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. “The missile is propelled by a single stage solid propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems,” the defence ministry said. “The missile is canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying 6 canisterised missiles.”

The ministry added: “Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.”

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range & medium altitude.https://t.co/N5Y8PeG9tC@SpokespersonMoD @DRDO_India @PIBAhmedabad pic.twitter.com/MQYLB1jtZa — PRO Defence Gandhinagar (@DefencePRO_Guj) November 13, 2020

The defence ministry said that the missile is capable of tracking targets on the move and “engaging target with short halts”. “The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army,” it added.

Various elements of the missile have been obtained through state-owned firms Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics and private construction engineering company Larsen & Toubro, the government said. “The missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries,” the defence ministry added. “The Radar is four walled Active Phased Array Radar. All range Tracking stations, Radar, EOTs [Electro-optical targeting systems] and Telemetry Stations monitored the flight parameters.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Research and Development Chairperson G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the scientists for the successful launch.

Last month, India had test-fired its first indigenous anti-radiation missile off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from Sukhoi SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The missile, developed by DRDO, had hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy.