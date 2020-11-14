Six people, including a Pakistani soldier, were killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the Indian Army retaliated to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control by forces from the neighbouring country, the Dawn reported on Friday. A two-year-old child was also among those killed.

India media reports, however, said that six to seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in the firing.

At least 30 civilians and five soldiers were injured in the shelling. The casualties were reported from Neelum Valley, Nauseri sector in Muzaffarabad district and Reshian area in Leepa Valley, according to the Dawn.

Neelum Valley Deputy Commissioner Raja Mahmood Shahid said that at least 25 people from the area were injured in the cross-border firing. He added at least 15 houses were completely burnt, while 24 more were partially damaged.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations at several places along the LoC on Friday, said the Indian Army. Eleven people, including six civilians, four Indian Army soldiers and a Border Security Force sub inspector, were killed.

The Indian Army said that Pakistan used mortars and other weapons to target Dawar in Bandipora district, Keran in Kupwara district, Uri in Baramulla district and Naugam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. It added that Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas

Several videos, released by the Indian Army, showed multiple Pakistani posts being hit, reported NDTV. Some of the rockets and missiles supposedly hit Pakistani ammunition and fuel stocks.

#WATCH | 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed, 10-12 injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/q3xoQ8F4tD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

This was the second infiltration attempt by Pakistan within a week. On November 8, three soldiers, one Border Security Force officer, and three suspected militants were killed during a gunfight in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, between Indian security forced and alleged infiltrators.