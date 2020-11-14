Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached the Longewala post at the Rajasthan border to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers, a tradition that he has followed since 2014, Hindustan Times reported.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana are also scheduled to be a part of the celebration, according to ANI.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister extended Diwali wishes to the people. “May this festival further brightness and happiness, he tweeted. “May everyone be prosperous and healthy.”

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं।



Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

On Friday, Modi had asked the people to light diyas as a tribute to the armed forces. “This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation,” he said. “Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders.”

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

In 2019, the prime minister had visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army soldiers. This was Modi’s first visit to the state since his government revoked its special constitutional status by hollowing out Article 370 of Constitution, and imposed restrictions on public movement and a communications blockade.