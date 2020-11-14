The big news: Delhi suffers from ‘severe’ air pollution on Diwali, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said India would give a ‘befitting reply’ to those who try to hurt its interests, and the MEA condemned Pakistan’s ceasefire violations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi air quality worsens to ‘severe’ category on Diwali: The overall air quality index rose past 420 on a scale of 500, indicating hazardous conditions.
- ‘India will give befitting reply if tested,’ says PM Modi in Diwali address to soldiers: Modi visited the Longewala post in Rajasthan to celebrate the festival of lights with the soldiers – a tradition he has been following since 2014.
- India says ‘deplorable’ that Pakistan chose festive occasion to disrupt peace in J&K after LoC shelling: Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked India and Pakistan to initiate dialogue after major cross-border shelling.
- BJP announces new team of states’ in-charge with an eye on upcoming Assembly elections: Ram Madhav, who was dropped as the general secretary in September, has not been been allotted any state.
- Temples and other places of worship will reopen on Monday in Maharashtra, says chief minister: Uddhav Thackeray stressed on the importance of wearing face masks and urged people to avoid crowds.
- US hopes to immunise 20 million in December, says coronavirus vaccine programme head: Gustave F Perna, Operation Warp Speed’s chief operating officer, said they would begin vaccination within 24 hours after a shot secures authorisation.
- UP journalist found dead on train track in Unnao, sub-inspector, constable booked for murder: The police, however, said it seemed like Suraj Pandey had died by suicide.
- ‘How much does Obama know about India,’ asks Sanjay Raut after his remarks on Rahul Gandhi: The Congress said it does not comment on ‘an individual’s view in a book’ after the former US president said Gandhi has ‘a nervous, unformed quality about him’.
- ‘Humanity is bubbling in Taloja prison,’ Stan Swamy says in letter to friends: The 83-year-old suffers from Parkinson’s disease and needs help with chores.
- Iran denies report that Al Qaeda’s founding leader was killed in Tehran: ‘The New York Times’ reported that Al Qaeda’s second-in-command, accused of helping mastermind the 1998 bombings of two US embassies, was killed in August.