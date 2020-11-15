India recorded 41,100 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country’s total to 88,14,579, data from the health ministry showed on Saturday. The toll rose to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths.

The number of active cases stood at 4,79,216. As many as 82,05,728 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that 9,05,589 samples were tested for the coronavirus on Friday. This took the total number of tests done in the country so far to 12,48,36,819.

The Capital, which has seen a surge in infections over the past week, reported 7,340 new coronavirus cases on Saturday in 24 hours, taking the city’s tally to 4,82,170. The toll rose by 96 to 7,519.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.38 crore people and killed 13,10,433 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,46,81,795.

The chief adviser for the US government’s Operation Warp Speed coronavirus vaccine programme, Moncef Slaoui, on Friday said that the administration hopes to immunise about 20 million citizens in December and a minimum of 25 million each month next year