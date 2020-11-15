Coronavirus: Congress leader Ahmed Patel shifted to ICU weeks after testing positive
Faisal Patel, his son said that the Congress leader’s condition was ‘stable’ but he ‘continues to be under medical observation’.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday.
On October 1, Patel had tweeted saying that he had tested positive for the virus.
On Sunday, his son Faisal Patel said that the Congress leader’s condition was “stable” and that he “continues to be under medical observation.”
Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor, wished Patel a speedy recovery.
Earlier on Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted saying that he had tested positive for the virus.
India recorded 41,100 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 88,14,579, data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths.
The number of active cases stood at 4,79,216. As many as 82,05,728 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.38 crore people and killed 13,10,433 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,46,81,795.