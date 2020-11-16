The World Health Organisation coronavirus dashboard on Sunday recorded a new all-time high in terms of fresh cases. The United Nations’ body reported 6,60,905 coronavirus cases for Saturday, a new high which surpassed Friday’s tally of 6,45,410 and 6,14,013 recorded on November 7.

On Monday, the health agency recorded 5,94,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 5,37,66,728 cases. A total of 8,212 deaths were reported across the globe, taking the toll to 13,08,975.

Last week, the WHO for the first time registered more than 9,500 deaths on three consecutive days – 9,928 deaths on Thursday, 9,567 on Friday and 9,924 on Saturday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday that there was “a long way to go” in getting the virus under control globally, AFP reported.

“No country can say it was well-enough prepared for Covid-19, or that it has no lessons to learn,” Ghebreyesus said, as he closed the WHO’s annual assembly, at which member states approved a resolution on strengthening preparedness for health emergencies. He insisted that the virus could be contained even without a vaccine breakthrough.

“The world cannot put all its eggs in one basket and neglect the many other tools at our disposal that... are effective for bringing this virus under control,” he said, according to AFP. “The virus itself has not changed significantly, and nor have the measures needed to stop it.”

India recorded 30,548 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 88,45,127 on Monday, data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose to 1,30,070 with 435 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,65,478. As many as 82,49,579 people have recovered from the disease so far.

