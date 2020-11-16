Himachal Pradesh: Seven dead, one injured as vehicle falls into rivulet in Mandi district
The vehicle was on its way to Sundernagar from Mandi when it fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat.
At least seven people were killed and one injured after a vehicle that they were travelling in fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday, PTI reported.
The vehicle was on its way to Sundernagar from Mandi when it fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told PTI.
Six people died on the spot, while two people who were injured were taken to a zonal hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, Agnihotri said, adding that all the passengers were labourers from Bihar.
The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304A (causing death by negligence).
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.