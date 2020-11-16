A look at the headlines right now:

Kapil Sibal’s remarks on Congress’ internal matters hurt party workers, says CM Ashok Gehlot: Earlier in the day, Sibal had blamed the Congress leadership for not recognising the problems ailing the party, despite knowing about them. Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram said that the Congress must ‘introspect, ideate, consult, act’. Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth term: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Renu Kumari and Tarkishore Prasad were sworn in as as the deputy chief ministers of the state. India’s wholesale inflation rose to 1.48% in October, up for third straight month: The WPI manufacturing index rose from 1.61% in September to 2.12% in October. The WPI food index, meanwhile, reduced to 5.78% in October from 6.92% in September. Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine shows 94.5% efficacy against virus, says company: It is, however, still unclear how long immunity to the infection will last as the participants need to be monitored for a longer period. Meanwhile, WHO chief said the coronavirus vaccine alone would not end the pandemic. ‘No lockdown in Delhi, peak of third wave has passed,’ says health minister: Satyendar Jain said a lockdown will not be an effective step now, and that wearing masks was more beneficial. Centre issues notice seeking compliance of 26% FDI in digital news within one month: Entities would have to submit details of the company, including the names and addresses of its directors and shareholders. Modi government committed to press freedom, says Amit Shah: On National Press Freedom day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said journalists have been doing an exceptional service by spreading awareness about the coronavirus ‘Figment of imagination,’ says MEA after Pakistan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism: The foreign ministry said that no one will believe Pakistan’s version, given its record in dealing with terrorism. ‘Time for Trump to concede,’ says Barack Obama: Trump backtracked after acknowledging for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden had won the presidential election. He claimed again that the election was rigged. NASA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX send four astronauts to International Space Station: This is NASA’s first full-fledged mission involving sending crew into orbit through a privately-owned spacecraft.