The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to shift 80 year old Telugu poet Varavara Rao from Taloja jail to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days, Live Law reported. The court noted that Rao was almost on his deathbed.

“He needs some treatment,” the High Court bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar said. “Can the state say no we will treat him in Taloja? We are only saying transfer him to Nanavati for two weeks. We will further see after two weeks.”

They added that Rao should not be discharged from the hospital without informing the court, and that his family should be allowed to meet him at the hospital. The next hearing in the case will take place on December 3.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing for Rao, said that he was completely bed-ridden and without a medical attendant, NDTV reported. “He is in diapers and has a catheter,” she said. “The catheter was not changed for three months, as there was no one to change it.”

Jaising added that there is “reasonable apprehension” that Rao will die in custody. She accused the Maharashtra government of negligence.

Also read:

On Tuesday, the court had instructed the Maharashtra government to provide details of Rao’s medical examination to his wife. Rao’s wife had moved the High Court to shift him to Nanavati Hospital.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had only allowed Rao a medical examination through video conferencing, even as his counsel argued that he should be shifted to Nanavati Hospital. Jaising had told the court that Rao’s “condition is deteriorating day by day” and added that conditions of his detention were “cruel, inhuman and degrading”. “He is bed-ridden. He is on diapers,” she had said during his bail hearing. “He can’t control urination. He is with a urine bag. His catheter has not been removed. Is this man going to flee away from justice?”

Rao is among the activists and academics who have been accused of making inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the authorities claim triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon war memorial the next day. He was arrested in August 2018.

In July, his lawyer had also told the Bombay High Court that Rao was almost on his deathbed. “Besides Covid-19, he suffers from several ailments, he is hallucinating and is delirious,” the lawyer had said.

SC did not act either

Last month, Rao’s wife had moved the Supreme Court for his release. She had said that his continued custody as an undertrial amounts to cruel and inhuman treatment and is violative of his dignity. However, a three-judge bench headed by Justice UU Lalit refused to grant bail to the 81-year-old on October 29. The top court had expressed concern that Rao’s bail application has not been heard by the High Court since September 17, but declined to take any action. The judges requested the High Court to consider Rao’s medical plea at the earliest.

However, the day before Rao’s bail plea came up in the Bombay High Court last week, the country’s top court had made significant remarks on personal liberty while granting bail to television anchor Arnab Goswami. The Supreme Court had said that High Courts were denying personal liberty in several cases. “We must send a message today to the High Courts as well: Please exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty,” Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud had said. Chandrachud had gone on to say that if the Supreme Court did not interfere in the case, then they “will walk on path of destruction”.