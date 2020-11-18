A look at the headlines right now:

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine 95% effective in phase-3 study, says company: The drug company said that it was planning to submit a request to the US Food and Drug Administration “within days” for an emergency use authorisation. 12 civilians injured in grenade attack by suspected militants in Pulwama: The attack comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for the first district development council elections. Election results show Congress has zero or weakened organisational ground presence, says Chidambaram: He added that the party should have fielded only 45 candidates in Bihar. Twitter has apologised for wrongly showing Ladakh in China, says Parliament panel head: Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill chief Meenakshi Lekhi said the social media platform will rectify the error by the end of November. Delhi revises limit on wedding guests from 200 to 50 amid rise in Covid-19 cases: The AAP government has also sought the Centre’s permission to shut certain markets. Allahabad HC seeks UP’s reply on plea claiming illegal detention, torture of minors during CAA protests: According to a fact-finding report, nearly 41 minors “have been detained and subjected to custodial torture, criminalization and post custodial coercion in UP”. ICMR warns against ‘indiscriminate use’ of plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment: The top health body said the therapy did not lead to a reduction in progression to severe coronavirus or all-cause mortality Bombay HC issues order to move Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital: The High Court said that Rao should not be discharged from the hospital without informing the court, and that his family should be allowed to meet him at the hospital Forest Rights Act to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir: Under the Act, members of the Scheduled Tribes dwelling in forests along with other traditional residents will have the right over forest land. ‘Which gang were you part of?’ Kapil Sibal hits back at Amit Shah for Gupkar remark: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said that the home minister has shown India and its democracy in poor light by making the remarks.