The big news: Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine 95% effective in final analysis, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 12 civilians were injured in grenade attack in J&K, and P Chidambaram criticised the Congress’ performance in the recent elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine 95% effective in phase-3 study, says company: The drug company said that it was planning to submit a request to the US Food and Drug Administration “within days” for an emergency use authorisation.
- 12 civilians injured in grenade attack by suspected militants in Pulwama: The attack comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for the first district development council elections.
- Election results show Congress has zero or weakened organisational ground presence, says Chidambaram: He added that the party should have fielded only 45 candidates in Bihar.
- Twitter has apologised for wrongly showing Ladakh in China, says Parliament panel head: Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill chief Meenakshi Lekhi said the social media platform will rectify the error by the end of November.
- Delhi revises limit on wedding guests from 200 to 50 amid rise in Covid-19 cases: The AAP government has also sought the Centre’s permission to shut certain markets.
- Allahabad HC seeks UP’s reply on plea claiming illegal detention, torture of minors during CAA protests: According to a fact-finding report, nearly 41 minors “have been detained and subjected to custodial torture, criminalization and post custodial coercion in UP”.
- ICMR warns against ‘indiscriminate use’ of plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment: The top health body said the therapy did not lead to a reduction in progression to severe coronavirus or all-cause mortality
- Bombay HC issues order to move Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital: The High Court said that Rao should not be discharged from the hospital without informing the court, and that his family should be allowed to meet him at the hospital
- Forest Rights Act to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir: Under the Act, members of the Scheduled Tribes dwelling in forests along with other traditional residents will have the right over forest land.
- ‘Which gang were you part of?’ Kapil Sibal hits back at Amit Shah for Gupkar remark: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said that the home minister has shown India and its democracy in poor light by making the remarks.