At least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade attack as suspected militants attempted to target security force personnel in Kakapora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. The grenade reportedly missed the intended target and exploded on a street.

“Today at about 17.45 hrs [5.45 pm] Pulwama police received information about a terror crime incident at Main Town Kakapora area of Pulwama where terrorists hurled a grenade upon CRPF bunker,” the police said in a statement.

The civilians sustained splinter injuries and were taken to the hospital, an unidentified police officer said. The area was cordoned off and a hunt is under way to look for the accused.

“[The] police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law,” the statement read. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.”

The latest attack comes at a time when the Union Territory is preparing for the first district development council elections, scheduled from November 28.

On November 10, security forces killed two suspected militants in a gunfight in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. Three soldiers, one Border Security Force officer, and three suspected militants were killed during a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on November 8.