Fourteen people, including six children, were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district late on Thursday, ANI reported.

The vehicle carrying the passengers collided with a truck on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway. Visuals on social media showed the mangled vehicle.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya told NDTV that all victims were returning home to their village in Kunda after attending a wedding.

The police official said the truck had been parked at the side of the highway due to a punctured tyre when the sports utility vehicle rammed it from behind. “Half of the car was pulled out in a mangled state from under the truck later by police officials,” he said.

Arya said that five bodies were recovered soon after the crash, while rest of the bodies were pulled out after the car was retrieved from under the truck. “The children who died in the crash were all aged between 7 and 15,” he added. “We have spoken to the families of the victims and the heads of their villages and assured them all possible help.”

The police official said that all the bodies will be sent for autopsy on Friday, adding that efforts are being made to contact the owners of the SUV and the truck.

Pratapgarh: Fourteen persons including six children died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station last night. pic.twitter.com/2WOFMUyO8Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths. He directed district officials to go to the site of the accident and provide necessary assistance, his office said, according to the news agency.