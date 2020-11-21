The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday summoned comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa hours after conducting a raid at their Mumbai residence, ANI reported. Both Singh and her husband are suspected to be using drugs, NDTV reported, quoting sources within the agency.

The anti-drug agency has launched a crackdown on film personalities’ allegedly drug-fuelled lifestyles ever since it began investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The agency claims to have unearthed a close nexus between illegal drug consumption and the film industry. On September 8, the NCB had arrested Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to Rajput’s death, and also questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the same matter.

The agency had described Chakraborty as an “active member of a drug syndicate”. She was granted bail on October 7.

The NCB had on November 8 arrested Shabana Saeed, the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala, after investigators seized 10 grams of marijuana during a raid at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. She was sent to judicial custody but was granted bail the next day. On October 26, the agency had arrested five people in Mumbai, including television actor Preetika Chauhan.

On November 13, actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai in a drugs case. His partner Gabriella Demetriades was also interrogated by the central agency for almost six hours for two days before his interrogation. The NCB had summoned Rampal and Demetriades after it raided the Mumbai residence of the 47-year-old actor. The central agency said it has seized electronic gadgets from the actor and asked him to join the investigation on November 11.

The NCB had previously taken Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades into custody for links with peddlers arrested in an ongoing drug case linked to Rajput’s death. The NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, an Australian architect whose name emerged in the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades.