India on Saturday summoned an official from the Pakistani High Commission to raise concerns about the gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota area earlier this week, in which four militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group were killed, ANI reported.

India communicated to Pakistan its concerns about the attack that the militants were said to be planning, the news agency reported, citing unidentified government officials. India also repeated its demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorism on its soil.

The Centre also said that it was firm and resolute in taking all the necessary steps to protect India’s security.

Delhi: Pakistan High Commission officials were summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs over the Nagrota incident, earlier today pic.twitter.com/nsuCGDlrLs — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

The summons to Pakistani officials came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials about the gunfight.

Modi said later that Indian security forces had thwarted a terror attack by eliminating militants from the Pakistan-based terror group.

The gunfight on Thursday reportedly began when the militants threw a grenade at security personnel during checking at a toll plaza around 5 am, and they retaliated.

The police had recovered 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and other devices. Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, said that the police had been receiving inputs about possible infiltrations, since the process for the District Development Council election began. The first-ever DDC elections in the region will be held in eight phases from November 28.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh had said that the militants were on their way to Kashmir to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council polls and panchayat bye-elections.

Reports citing government sources had said that the suspected militants were planning an attack on the anniversary of the November 26 Mumbai attacks. At least 166 people were killed in the attacks, that began on November 26, 2008, in various parts of South Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station, the Taj Mahal Hotel and Chabad House.

Also read: Indian Army denies report of ‘pinpoint strikes’ on terror camps in PoK