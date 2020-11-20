The Indian Army on Thursday denied a report claiming that it was carrying out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, ANI reported.

“Reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir [PoK] across the Line of Control are fake,” Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The Army also clarified that no firing had taken place along the Line of Control on Thursday, Hindustan Times reported.

The clarification came after a report, carried by PTI, had claimed that the Indian Army was carrying out “pinpoint strikes” in PoK, in response to Pakistan’s attempts to push militants into India.

The report emerged on the same day the security forces killed four suspected militants in a gunfight along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh had said that the suspected militants were carrying a “huge quantity” of arms and ammunition, and were on their way to Kashmir to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council polls and panchayat bye-elections.

The poll is significant because it is the first electoral exercise to take place in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year, when the Centre had ended the region’s special status under Article 370.

The gunfight took place hours after at least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade attack as suspected militants attempted to target security forces in Kakapora area of Pulwama district. The grenade reportedly missed the intended target and exploded on a street.

Last week, eleven people, including six civilians, four Indian Army soldiers and a Border Security Force sub inspector, were killed after Pakistani troops initiated ceasefire violations at the several places along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.