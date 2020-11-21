The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested comedian Bharti Singh after she confessed to consuming drugs, ANI reported.

The anti-drug agency said in a statement that it had found 86.5 grams of drugs during raids at Singh’s home and office. “Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja,” NCB said. “Bharti Singh [is] arrested and the examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway.”

NCB had earlier summoned Singh and Limbachiyaa for questioning. They arrived at the agency’s office soon after the NCB conducted a raid at their Mumbai residence on Saturday.

The agency’s widening investigation into drug consumption within the film industry began with the inquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in June.

On November 13, actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB in Mumbai in a drugs case after raid at his home. He later claimed to have prescription for the drugs found during the raid. Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades was questioned two days before him. The NCB had previously taken Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades into custody for links with drug peddlers arrested in the case linked to Rajput’s death.

The NCB had on November 8 arrested Shabana Saeed, the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala, after investigators seized 10 grams of marijuana during a raid at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. She was sent to judicial custody but was granted bail the next day. On October 26, the agency had arrested five people in Mumbai, including television actor Preetika Chauhan.

The agency claims to have unearthed a close nexus between illegal drug consumption and the film industry. On September 8, the NCB had arrested Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to Rajput’s death, and also questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the same matter.

The agency had described Chakraborty as an “active member of a drug syndicate”. She was granted bail on October 7.

