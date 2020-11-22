India on Sunday registered 45,209 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally to 90,95,806. The toll rose to 1,33,227 with 501 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,40,962. So far, 85,21,617 people have recovered from the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 15th G20 summit convened by Saudi Arabia, called the pandemic an important event in human history. The prime minister called for decisive action that should not be restricted to economic recovery, trade, jobs, and focus on the planet’s preservation.

“Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders,” Modi tweeted. “Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic.”

Members of the G20 also vowed to pay for a fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, tests, and drugs around the world so that underdeveloped countries are not left out. The countries also said that debt relief would be extended to these countries, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, in India, a parliamentary committee led by Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a report on how Covid-19 patients were charged exorbitantly for private treatment due to the absence of specific guidelines. The panel said that a “sustainable pricing model” could have averted several deaths.

In India, Maharashtra continues to be the most-affected state in the country with more than 17.4 lakh cases. There are 80,878 active cases in the state, 16,47,004 recoveries, and 46,573 people have died so far.

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday imposed a night curfew in eight districts – Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara – from 8 pm to 6 am. However, people attending weddings, purchasing essential items, trains, buses and flights, and the essential workers will be exempted from this rule. Markets, shopping complexes, and other commercial establishments will be shut by 7 pm.

The number of infections in the world stood at more than 5.80 crore, while more than 13.7 lakh people have died due to the pandemic, according to John Hopkins University data. There have also been 3,71,78,689 recoveries.