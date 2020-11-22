The Uttar Pradesh administration on Sunday said that all people travelling to the state from Delhi would be tested for the coronavirus, reported ANI.

“We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in the national Capital,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said. “We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend [a] wedding or [an] event.”

Earlier this week, the Noida administration started random coronavirus tests at the border on people coming from the Capital. After Noida, Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad authorities also began randomly testing commuters from Delhi, according to the Hindustan Times.

District authorities from the two states said they were conducting tests to prevent Covid-19 cases from spiralling out of control as Delhi was one of the worst affected places in India. Maharashtra was contemplating travel curbs on people from Delhi to avoid transmission of the infection.

Delhi has been reporting a high number of infections in the past few weeks. The Capital recorded 5,879 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 5,23,117. The toll went up by 111 more fatalities to 8,270.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that the positivity rate in the Capital had gone down by 5% in five days. “This has given us hope that we may perhaps be past the peak of the third wave of infection that the city has been reeling under,” he had said. Delhi had on Wednesday also registered the highest number of deaths at 131 in a single day due to coronavirus.

The Delhi government has started to reinstate restrictions, starting with revising the limit on wedding guests from 200, which was imposed from November 1, to 50. The Kejriwal-led government also increased the fine for not wearing masks in the Capital to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500 to tackle the pandemic. The chief minister also urged political parties and religious and social organisations to distribute masks among people.