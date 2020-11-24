The Centre on Tuesday banned 43 mobile apps, most of them Chinese, citing threat to national security and sovereignty. It also includes four apps owned by China’s retail giant, the Alibaba Group
AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress and Alipay Cashier.

“This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” a press release said. “Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.”

CamCard and several other dating apps were among those blocked by Tuesday’s order. “Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the statement added.

On June 29, the Centre had blocked access to 59 mobile apps. After this, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act on September 2. Some of the popular applications in the banned list included TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory, UC Browser, Shein, WeChat and Cam Scanner, among others.

The ban came amid continuing tensions on the border between India and China. Both sides have held several rounds of talks by military, diplomatic and political officials, including negotiations between their foreign ministers and defence ministers in Moscow last month. But the standoff has persisted. Reports said that tens of thousands of soldiers from both countries have been deployed to the border areas.

Here is a list of all the banned apps:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench  
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App 
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama &More  
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island!
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II