The Centre on Tuesday banned 43 mobile apps, most of them Chinese, citing threat to national security and sovereignty. It also includes four apps owned by China’s retail giant, the Alibaba Group –

AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress and Alipay Cashier.

“This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” a press release said. “Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.”

CamCard and several other dating apps were among those blocked by Tuesday’s order. “Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the statement added.

On June 29, the Centre had blocked access to 59 mobile apps. After this, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act on September 2. Some of the popular applications in the banned list included TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory, UC Browser, Shein, WeChat and Cam Scanner, among others.

The ban came amid continuing tensions on the border between India and China. Both sides have held several rounds of talks by military, diplomatic and political officials, including negotiations between their foreign ministers and defence ministers in Moscow last month. But the standoff has persisted. Reports said that tens of thousands of soldiers from both countries have been deployed to the border areas.

Here is a list of all the banned apps: