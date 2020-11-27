Covid-19: India’s tally crosses 93 lakh; Centre says 30 crore people to be vaccinated in first phase
The UK government asked its drug regulator to determine whether the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine should be authorised for use.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 93,09,787 on Friday morning as it reported 43,082 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 492 to 1,35,715. India’s active cases stood at 4,55,555, while the recoveries reached 87,18,517.
Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan on Thursday said that about 30 crore people, including health care workers, policemen and priority groups above the age of 50, will be inoculated in the first phase of the vaccination drive.
The United Kingdom asked its drug regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, to determine whether the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine should be authorised for use. This happened after a manufacturing error has raised concerns about the preliminary results of their vaccine candidate.
The coronavirus has infected more than 6.08 crore people globally and killed over 14.30 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.89 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
Live updates
9.30 am: Mizoram registers 23 new cases on Friday, which take its tally to 3,788, ANI reports. The toll stands at five.
Also read: Coronavirus: AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine’s manufacturing error casts doubts on results
9.15 am: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday asked the Centre to be clear about the funding strategy for the vaccine, Hindustan Times reports.
“The Centre should clarify if it will make the vaccine free,” he said at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. “How much will the states pay? How much will the Centre pay? How much subsidy will the Centre give?”
Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India’s coronavirus tally touched 92,66,705 with 44,489 new infections. The country’s active cases stood at 4,52,344, while the number of recoveries reached 8,67,9,138. India’s toll went up by 524 to 1,35,223.
- Drug manufacturer Serum Institute of India said that the potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, for which it is a partner, is safe and effective.
- Nearly 7% of India’s population aged 10 and above, or about 7.4 crore people, were exposed to the coronavirus infection by August, showed the second nationwide serological survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
- The Arvind Kejriwal-led government told the Delhi High Court that a night curfew to rein in the coronavirus pandemic was under “active consideration”. This came after the court questioned the government about the measures being implemented to control the daily rise in new coronavirus cases, which had mostly stayed above 6,000 over the last week.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the ban on international flights till December 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation watchdog said that the ban would not apply to international all-cargo operations and the flights it has approved.