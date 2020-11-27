Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that she has been “illegally detained yet again”, and that for two days she was refused permission to visit Peoples Democratic Party Youth Wing President Waheed Parra.

The youth leader was on Wednesday arrested in a terror case related to suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

“Since two days, J&K admin [administration] has refused to allow me to visit Waheed Parra’s family in Pulwama,” Mufti said in a tweet. “BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case.”

Mufti claimed that the PDP youth leader was arrested on baseless charges, and that she was not even being allowed to console the family. “Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” she tweeted.

The PDP chief added that she will hold a press conference at 3 pm on Friday.

Parra’s arrest came two days after he was questioned by the NIA in the terror case. His name had emerged during the probe against Singh, who was caught with Hizbul Mujahideen militants earlier this year.

Singh was posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the Srinagar airport. He had allegedly escorted the militants from Shopian in South Kashmir to his home and allowed them to stay overnight.

The militants were identified as Babu, and his accomplices Irfan and Rafi. The four reportedly set out for Jammu on January 11 morning, and planned to go to New Delhi from there. Singh was also seen along with the foreign delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 18, the NIA said it has registered a case against Singh and his accomplices under the UAPA. In July, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Singh under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention after over a year on October 13. Mufti had been in detention under the Public Safety Act since August 5, 2019, the day the Centre abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, and bifurcated it into Union Territories, and imposed a complete lockdown.

Almost all of the Kashmir Valley’s political leadership, including two other former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah – were detained last year. Omar Abdullah was released seven months later on March 24 as the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked his detention order under the Public Safety Act. Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13. People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone was released in July.