The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s demolition notice to actor Kangana Ranaut, saying that it was “nothing but malice in law”, Bar and Bench reported.

The court added that Ranaut was allowed to make her property habitable. “But that would be in compliance with the approved plan,” the court said. “If [the] application [is] made to BMC for approval, it will be decided within 4 weeks.”

The Bombay High Court also said that a valuer must be appointed to decide on the compensation due to Ranaut.

The Mumbai civic body had demolished a part of Ranaut’s property in the city on September 9. Later that day, the High Court stayed the demolition drive after the actor filed a petition against it. She had been served a notice of illegal construction.

The actor alleged that the demolition drive was motivated by her comments against the Shiv Sena government. Ranaut had sparked a row after she claimed that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and that she feared living in the city. She had also criticised the city police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.