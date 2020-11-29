A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers say they’ll block five entry points to Delhi, call Burari protest site ‘open jail’: PM Modi said agriculture reforms brought new rights, opportunities to farmers. Vaccine trial participant sues Serum Institute for ‘severe adverse effect’, DGCI begins inquiry: The participant has demanded that the vaccine trial be immediately halted and all plans for its ‘manufacture and distribution’ be suspended.

BJP would free Hyderabad ‘from shackles of Nizam, Nawab culture’, says Amit Shah at poll rally: Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi criticised BJP’s campaign for Hyderabad civic body polls, saying it ‘looks like we are electing a PM’. Uttar Pradesh Police file first case against Bareilly man under new law on religious conversion: A resident of Sharifnagar village alleged that the accused wanted to ‘coerce, coax and allure’ her daughter to convert her to Islam.

NIA dismisses reports of seizing Stan Swamy’s straw and sipper, calls it ‘false and mischievous’: Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Chhering Dorje said the activist was given a sipper in Taloja Central Jail. Masks may never go away, Covid-19 guidelines to stay even after a vaccine is available, says ICMR chief: Balram Bhargava said the Centre has a target of providing vaccines to 30 crore people by July next year. Umar Khalid calls media campaign against him in Delhi violence case ‘vicious’, seeks copy of chargesheet: The police have claimed that Khalid conspired to cause unrest in Delhi while he was in Patna, where he was asked to speak at an anti-Citizenship Act protest. Attorney general declines consent for criminal contempt action against Prashant Bhushan: In a tweet in October, the senior lawyer had commented on the CJI’s visit to Madhya Pradesh, but he later retracted it.

Gauhati High Court stays Nagaland government’s ban on sale of dog meat: The court said the government had not yet submitted its response to a petition filed against the ban by licensed dog meat traders. At least 30 security personnel killed in car bombing in Afghanistan: Casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast in the central province of Ghazni.

