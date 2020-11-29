The big news: Protesting farmers to stay put at borders, list new demands, and 9 other top stories
- Farmers say they’ll block five entry points to Delhi, call Burari protest site ‘open jail’: PM Modi said agriculture reforms brought new rights, opportunities to farmers.
- Vaccine trial participant sues Serum Institute for ‘severe adverse effect’, DGCI begins inquiry: The participant has demanded that the vaccine trial be immediately halted and all plans for its ‘manufacture and distribution’ be suspended.
- BJP would free Hyderabad ‘from shackles of Nizam, Nawab culture’, says Amit Shah at poll rally: Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi criticised BJP’s campaign for Hyderabad civic body polls, saying it ‘looks like we are electing a PM’.
- Uttar Pradesh Police file first case against Bareilly man under new law on religious conversion: A resident of Sharifnagar village alleged that the accused wanted to ‘coerce, coax and allure’ her daughter to convert her to Islam.
- NIA dismisses reports of seizing Stan Swamy’s straw and sipper, calls it ‘false and mischievous’: Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Chhering Dorje said the activist was given a sipper in Taloja Central Jail.
- Masks may never go away, Covid-19 guidelines to stay even after a vaccine is available, says ICMR chief: Balram Bhargava said the Centre has a target of providing vaccines to 30 crore people by July next year.
- Umar Khalid calls media campaign against him in Delhi violence case ‘vicious’, seeks copy of chargesheet: The police have claimed that Khalid conspired to cause unrest in Delhi while he was in Patna, where he was asked to speak at an anti-Citizenship Act protest.
- Attorney general declines consent for criminal contempt action against Prashant Bhushan: In a tweet in October, the senior lawyer had commented on the CJI’s visit to Madhya Pradesh, but he later retracted it.
- Gauhati High Court stays Nagaland government’s ban on sale of dog meat: The court said the government had not yet submitted its response to a petition filed against the ban by licensed dog meat traders.
- At least 30 security personnel killed in car bombing in Afghanistan: Casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast in the central province of Ghazni.