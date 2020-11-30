Farm laws: Farmers threaten to block five entry points to Delhi as protest enters fifth day
The farmers said they would press on with their protest near the city’s borders, until they are allowed to go to Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.
Farmers’ organisation on Sunday rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s conditional invitation for talks. They also refused to shift to a government-designated area in Burari area of Delhi, calling it an “open jail”. They said they would press on with their protest near the city’s borders, until they are allowed to go to Jantar Mantar, near the Parliament in Central Delhi.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are gathered at the borders of Delhi for the fifth consecutive day, demanding the withdrawal of the Centre’s three agricultural reform laws and an electricity ordinance.
At a press conference, Surjeet Singh Phul, Punjab president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari, said the farmers have bedding and food rations for at least four months in their tractors to continue their protest. He also warned that the protestors will block five of Delhi’s entry-exit points if their demands are not met.
Farmers and traders have alleged that the government wants to discontinue the minimum support price regime in the name of reforms. They fear that the laws will leave them at the mercy of corporate powers. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
Live updates
9.09 am: The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana continue to spar over the farmers’ agitation. After Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Punjab government will be fully responsible if there is a catastrophic situation due to the large gatherings amid the coronavirus crisis, his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh retorted saying Khattar should have allowed them to move quickly through to Delhi instead of stopping them in his state.
9.05 am: The Delhi Traffic Police inform that the Singhu broder is closed due to the farmers’ protest against the agriculture laws. “Please take alternate route,” the tweet adds. “Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 and Singhu borders.”
8.08 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says the Narendra Modi government should reconsider the three farm laws, reports the Hindustan Times.
“In these difficult times, the Annadata [providers] are making positive contributions to the economy and they should not be given such a reward,” Gehlot says in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The farmers have irrigated the land of the country with their blood and sweat. The central government should immediately resolve their problems by listening to their demands.”
8 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asks the Centre to immediately and unconditionally hold talks with farmers, reports PTI.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh also says that Home Minister Amit Shah should first resolve the matter by listening to farmers’ demands. “We welcome the farmers to Delhi, we will fight shoulder to shoulder with them,” says Singh.
7.57 am: The Bharaitya Janata Party, which has been facing intense pressure from farmers’ organisations, on Sunday night convened a meeting to resolve the deadlock, reports the Hindustan Times. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Rajnath Singh attended the meeting.
7.55 am: Visuals of farmers gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth consecutive day.
7.50 am: Here is a quick update from Sunday on the farmers protest against the Centre’s three agricultural laws:
- The farmers have been protesting since Thursday in and around the Capital against the laws, which they fear will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations. The protestors – who braved tear gas, water cannons and baton charges on their way – say they would not return to their homes until their demands were met.
- Punjab farmers’ unions rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s offer to relocate themselves to a government-designated area in Burari area of Delhi, saying they would press on with their protest against the new agricultural legislations near the city’s borders. They say they want to protest at the Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi, which is situated nearly 20 kms away from Burari.
- At a press conference on Sunday evening, Punjab President of Bhartiya Kisan Union Krantikari Sarjeet Singh Phul said that the farmers have decided to block five main entry points to Delhi until the central government accepts their demand to abolish the new agricultural laws. They also called Burari protest site an “open jail”.
- They listed out new demands and said that the minimum support price and the rate of buying crops should be guaranteed. Besides, the electricity ordinance be stopped, they said, adding that the fine for stubble burning should also be scrapped. It was also decided that none of the political parties will be allowed to join the protests as a speaker.