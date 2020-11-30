Actor Rajinikanth on Monday said that he will soon make an announcement about his next political move, reported the Hindustan Times. Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with the office-bearers of his outfit, Rajini Makkal Mandram, in Chennai.

“Districts secretaries told me they are with me on whatever I decide,” the actor said, speaking to reporters after the meeting. “I will announce my decision as soon as possible.”

Rajinikanth’s announcement comes a month after he said that he would take a decision on entering politics at “appropriate time”. His comments came in October, after a letter containing details on the actor’s poor health was shared widely on social media. The letter, which was believed to be written by Rajinikanth himself, indicated that his plans on joining politics were doubtful due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor disowned the letter but admitted that its content about his health was true.

The actor’s decision entering politics assume significance ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu next year.

Following a lot of speculations, the actor had in 2017, said that he will enter politics. He had then floated Rajini Makkal Mandram, as a “launch vehicle” for his proposed political party at the beginning of 2018. However ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he refused to contest the elections or enter into an alliance with any political party.