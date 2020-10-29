Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday broke his silence over his much speculated entry into politics, saying that he would announce his decision at an “appropriate time”. His comments came a day after a letter containing details on the actor’s poor health was shared widely on social media. The letter, which was believed to be written by Rajinikanth himself, indicated that his plans on joining politics were doubtful due to health concerns.

On Thursday, the Tamil superstar posted a statement on Twitter, disowning the letter, but admitting that its content about his health is true. “The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors’ advice is true,” he said.

On his political aspirations, the 69-year-old actor said: “I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time.”

The letter that went viral on social media on Wednesday mentioned that the doctors have advised Rajinikanth against entering politics in view of a kidney transplant that he underwent in 2016 and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reported PTI.

Following a lot of speculations, the actor had on 31 December, 2017, said that he will enter politics. “I will enter politics and launch a party to serve the people of Tamil Nadu as the system in Tamil Nadu has been ruined,” he had said back then. He had then floated an outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram, as a “launch vehicle” for his proposed political party at the beginning of 2018. However ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he refused to contest the elections or enter into an alliance with any political party.