The India Meteorological Department on Monday sounded a red alert between December 2 and December 3 in four districts of Kerala as the state is expected to receive heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh till December 3, the weather department said.

A red alert, indicating “heavy to very heavy rains” of over 20 cm in 24 hours, has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on December 3. In Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki, an orange alert was sounded for the same day. The orange alert indicates that authorities should be prepared to take action.

An orange alert has been issued for three districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, on December 2, as well. Besides, a yellow alert for three other districts – Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam – was also sounded.

An IMD forecast said a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday was likely to intensify into deep depression and turn into a cyclonic storm, according to PTI. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep area from November to December 4, the weather department said.

High waves in the range of 2 to 3.5 metres have been forecast from 2.30pm on December 2 to 11.30pm of December 4 along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked residents of the state to be “extremely vigilant”. He said the government would set up relief camps from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam district.

Vijayan added that the state government has sought seven additional National Disaster Response Force from the Centre. Besides, the Navy and Coast Guard have been requested to keep their ships ready about 30 nautical miles from the Kerala coast and the Air Force has been asked to keep their aircraft ready for any rescue operations, he said.

Due to heavy rain, there is a possibility of landslides, while the low-lying areas are expected to get flooded. Therefore, fishermen have been asked not to venture out to sea from Monday night, Vijayan said.

Tamil Nadu braces for another cyclone

Days after Cyclone Nivar, Tamil Nadu is expected to experience another cyclonic storm, which is headed towards the southern parts of the state and the Sri Lankan coast, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin on Monday. Once the system attains the strength of a cyclonic storm, it will be named “Burevi”, according to The Indian Express.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal may bring heavy rainfall to south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala between December 2 and 3, the weather department said.

The storm is likely to cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2 evening or night, and then emerge in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu the next day morning.

Under the influence of this approaching cyclone, the weather bureau has issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu for December 2 Heavy rainfall is also expected in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep till December 5, the bulletin added.

With sea conditions likely to remain extremely rough, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea till the end of this week.

The coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry faced the brunt of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar in the early hours of November 26. At least three people died due to the cyclone in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone made landfall after midnight between Puducherry and Marakkanam in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu with gusts of 120 km per hour to 130 km per hour.

The South Indian coast is prone to such storms between October and December, when the North-East monsoon is active over the region.

