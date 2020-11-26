Nivar likely to weaken into cyclonic storm, Chennai airport resumes operations
Tamil Nadu declared a public holiday in 16 districts including Chennai.
The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday said that severe cyclonic storm Nivar is expected to move North West and weaken into a cyclonic storm in the districts of South-interior Karnataka. The Chennai airport, shut since 7 pm on Wednesday, resumed its operations.
Cyclone Nivar began its landfall around 11.30 pm on Wednesday and crossed the Puducherry coast before 2.30 am on Thursday. Nivar caused heavy rain and strong winds and made the governments of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu declare public holidays. It also disrupted air, train, and railway services.
Tamil Nadu’s Disaster Management Minister RB Udhayakumar said that over 1.45 lakh people have been shifted to 1,516 relief camps across the state as a precaution.
Here are district-wise helpline numbers in Tamil Nadu
Disaster management control room numbers are – 1077, (044)-27237207.
Live updates
10.02 am: The National Disaster Response Force clears roads in Cuddalore. At least 150 trees have been uprooted across Tamil Nadu, according to PTI.
9.56 am: A video shows strong winds tearing through Chennai.
7.46 am: Early on Thursday, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has issued a severe weather warning for the state, reports ANI.
7.30 am: Rainfall continues in Puducherry on Thursday morning, reports ANI.
7.15 am: Cuddalore records the highest rainfall at 24.6 cm after Puducherry, which has received 23.7 cm. Chennai has recorded 8.9 cm rain. This was between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 2.30 am on Thursday, according to The Indian Express.
7.10 am: Status of the cyclonic storm as shown in a graphic by the weather department.
7.05 am: “Over 1.45 lakh people have been shifted to 1,516 relief camps across the state as a precaution,” Tamil Nadu’s Disaster Management Minister RB Udhayakumar, tells Reuters.
7 am: The IMD predicts that Cyclone Nivar will move northwest wards and weaken into cyclonic storm during the next three hours.
